Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .415, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 71 of 96 games this year (74.0%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (31.3%).

He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), with two or more RBI six times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (44.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 52 .266 AVG .280 .305 OBP .333 .441 SLG .396 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 62/12 7 SB 12

