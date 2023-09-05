Thairo Estrada vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .415, both of which are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 71 of 96 games this year (74.0%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (31.3%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (32 of 96), with two or more RBI six times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season (44.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.266
|AVG
|.280
|.305
|OBP
|.333
|.441
|SLG
|.396
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|62/12
|7
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
