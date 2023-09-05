Mike Yastrzemski and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (44 of 81), with more than one hit 15 times (18.5%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.9% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .272 AVG .201 .357 OBP .289 .456 SLG .429 14 XBH 17 3 HR 9 12 RBI 22 29/15 K/BB 51/18 0 SB 1

