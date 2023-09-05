Mike Yastrzemski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski and his .414 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (44 of 81), with more than one hit 15 times (18.5%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (13.6%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Yastrzemski has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 81 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.272
|AVG
|.201
|.357
|OBP
|.289
|.456
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/15
|K/BB
|51/18
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
