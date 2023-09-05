LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 64 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Wade has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|59
|.229
|AVG
|.267
|.335
|OBP
|.394
|.422
|SLG
|.379
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|23
|35/26
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
