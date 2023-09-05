On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 64 of 112 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

In 13 games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 24.1% of his games this season, Wade has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .229 AVG .267 .335 OBP .394 .422 SLG .379 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 23 35/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings