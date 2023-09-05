Joc Pederson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .235 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 57.1% of his games this year (56 of 98), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 41 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in six games.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.241
|AVG
|.230
|.319
|OBP
|.373
|.414
|SLG
|.412
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|25
|23/16
|K/BB
|49/30
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
