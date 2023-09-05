On Tuesday, Joc Pederson (.357 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: TBS

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .235 with 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (56 of 98), Pederson has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (9.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (11 of 98), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven home a run in 31 games this season (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 41 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 50 .241 AVG .230 .319 OBP .373 .414 SLG .412 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 25 23/16 K/BB 49/30 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings