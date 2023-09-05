J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks.

In 71 of 126 games this year (56.3%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (10.3%).

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (44 of 126), with two or more runs six times (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 61 .244 AVG .247 .321 OBP .322 .376 SLG .419 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 76/23 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings