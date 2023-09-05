J.D. Davis vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .245 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 71 of 126 games this year (56.3%) Davis has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (10.3%).
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (44 of 126), with two or more runs six times (4.8%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|61
|.244
|AVG
|.247
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.376
|SLG
|.419
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|76/23
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
