Giants vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 5
The San Francisco Giants (70-68) hope to stop their four-game losing run versus the Chicago Cubs (74-64), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.16 ERA).
Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker
- Walker (4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.
- In 38 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
- Walker has not registered a quality start yet this season.
- Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in 11 starts). He averages 1.3 per appearance.
- He is looking to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs given up.
Ryan Walker vs. Cubs
- He will face off against a Cubs squad that is hitting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .417 (15th in the league) with 166 total home runs (14th in MLB play).
- Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Walker has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out three.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks
- Hendricks (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.
- He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.
- Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
Kyle Hendricks vs. Giants
- The Giants rank 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.382) and 145 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 1-for-25 with a double over eight innings.
