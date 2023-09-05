The San Francisco Giants (70-68) hope to stop their four-game losing run versus the Chicago Cubs (74-64), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Ryan Walker (4-2, 2.16 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

In 38 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 2.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.

Walker has not registered a quality start yet this season.

Walker has not pitched five or more innings in a start this season (in 11 starts). He averages 1.3 per appearance.

He is looking to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Ryan Walker vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs squad that is hitting .253 as a unit (12th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .417 (15th in the league) with 166 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Walker has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out three.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up no earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 19 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .247.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Hendricks will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Giants

The Giants rank 25th in MLB with a .236 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.382) and 145 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 1-for-25 with a double over eight innings.

