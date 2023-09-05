Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Cubs on September 5, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Cody Bellinger, Wilmer Flores and others in the Chicago Cubs-San Francisco Giants matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 21 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (97 total hits).
- He has a .285/.351/.524 slash line on the year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Padres
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has put up 93 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .250/.369/.398 so far this year.
- Wade brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .143 with an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Hendricks Stats
- Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 20th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 10 times in 19 starts this season.
- Hendricks has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Hendricks Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 30
|6.0
|4
|1
|0
|6
|2
|at Pirates
|Aug. 25
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|Aug. 20
|6.1
|5
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Bellinger Stats
- Bellinger has collected 131 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .320/.363/.549 on the year.
- Bellinger hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .349 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and 16 RBI.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Hoerner Stats
- Nico Hoerner has 149 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 40 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 34 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.341/.392 so far this season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 1
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
