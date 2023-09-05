The Chicago Cubs (74-64) will rely on Cody Bellinger when they host Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, September 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +110 odds to upset. A 10.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Giants' matchup against the Cubs but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Wilmer Flores get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 43, or 58.9%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 27-12 (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 13-22 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

