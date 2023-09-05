The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 145 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 26th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker (4-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.

None of Walker's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 11 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.3 frames per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away Ryan Walker Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Tristan Beck Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Alex Cobb Austin Gomber 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert 9/11/2023 Guardians - Home - Tanner Bibee

