How to Watch the Giants vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 5
The Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants will play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Cody Bellinger and Wilmer Flores -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 145 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 26th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Walker (4-2) will take the mound for the Giants, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the San Diego Padres while allowing two hits.
- None of Walker's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In 11 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.3 frames per appearance.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|W 7-2
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Pedro Avila
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Blake Snell
|9/3/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Seth Lugo
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
|9/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Jordan Wicks
|9/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Ty Blach
|9/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Austin Gomber
|9/10/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Peter Lambert
|9/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Tanner Bibee
