The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores take the field against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +125.

Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -150 +125 - - - - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Giants and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups. In three consecutive games, San Francisco and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers being eight runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (45.9%) in those games.

San Francisco has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 6-10 in those contests.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco's games have gone over the total in 57 of its 137 chances.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-37 28-33 42-34 47-51 23-16

