Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (74-64) and the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-7) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-2) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (45.9%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 13 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (584 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Giants Schedule