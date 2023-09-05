Brandon Crawford vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.103 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .198 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|38
|.180
|AVG
|.216
|.255
|OBP
|.281
|.320
|SLG
|.320
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|16
|37/12
|K/BB
|36/10
|2
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
