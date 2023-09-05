On Tuesday, Brandon Crawford (.103 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .198 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has driven in a run in 25 games this year (32.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .180 AVG .216 .255 OBP .281 .320 SLG .320 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 16 37/12 K/BB 36/10 2 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings