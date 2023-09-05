At +1000, the San Francisco 49ers sport the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 5.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

A total of nine 49ers games last season hit the over.

San Francisco was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers posted eight wins at home last season and five on the road.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Christian McCaffrey rushed for 1,139 yards (67.0 per game) and eight touchdowns.

McCaffrey also had 85 catches for 741 yards and five TDs.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 15 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 receptions for 765 yards (51.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (48.6 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

On defense last year, Fred Warner helped lead the way with one interception to go with 130 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6600 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +40000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +10000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 16 December 25 Ravens - +1800 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

Odds are current as of September 5 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.