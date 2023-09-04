The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .288 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.

Flores has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (18.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (33 of 104), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.9%.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .272 AVG .304 .306 OBP .395 .456 SLG .601 17 XBH 24 7 HR 13 24 RBI 26 26/9 K/BB 24/22 0 SB 0

