Wilmer Flores vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .288 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.
- Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (18.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (33 of 104), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.9%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.272
|AVG
|.304
|.306
|OBP
|.395
|.456
|SLG
|.601
|17
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|26
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/22
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
