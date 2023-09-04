The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .288 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Flores has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.
  • Looking at the 104 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (18.3%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (33 of 104), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 2.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 52
.272 AVG .304
.306 OBP .395
.456 SLG .601
17 XBH 24
7 HR 13
24 RBI 26
26/9 K/BB 24/22
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Steele (15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.