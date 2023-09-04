Thairo Estrada vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Estrada will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 71 of 95 games this season (74.7%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 32 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year (45.3%), including 10 multi-run games (10.5%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|51
|.266
|AVG
|.285
|.305
|OBP
|.339
|.441
|SLG
|.403
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|61/12
|7
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
