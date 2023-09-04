The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 110 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .420, both of which are tops among San Francisco hitters this season.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and 93rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Estrada will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 71 of 95 games this season (74.7%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (31.6%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (9.5%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has driven home a run in 32 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year (45.3%), including 10 multi-run games (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 51 .266 AVG .285 .305 OBP .339 .441 SLG .403 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 61/12 7 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings