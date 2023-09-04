Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul DeJong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has had a hit in 50 of 102 games this season (49.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.6%).

In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 23 games this season (22.5%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this year (31.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 45 .000 AVG .248 .000 OBP .313 .000 SLG .453 0 XBH 17 0 HR 8 1 RBI 20 9/0 K/BB 52/12 0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings