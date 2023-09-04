Paul DeJong vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has had a hit in 50 of 102 games this season (49.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.6%).
- In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this season (22.5%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this year (31.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|45
|.000
|AVG
|.248
|.000
|OBP
|.313
|.000
|SLG
|.453
|0
|XBH
|17
|0
|HR
|8
|1
|RBI
|20
|9/0
|K/BB
|52/12
|0
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs are sending Steele (15-3) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
