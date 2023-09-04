Paul DeJong, with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the hill, September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

  • DeJong is batting .201 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • DeJong has had a hit in 50 of 102 games this season (49.0%), including multiple hits 19 times (18.6%).
  • In 13.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23 games this season (22.5%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 32 times this year (31.4%), including six games with multiple runs (5.9%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 45
.000 AVG .248
.000 OBP .313
.000 SLG .453
0 XBH 17
0 HR 8
1 RBI 20
9/0 K/BB 52/12
0 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs are sending Steele (15-3) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
