The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .219.
  • In 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%) Haniger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 29.5% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs six times (13.6%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 21
.222 AVG .215
.264 OBP .279
.284 SLG .443
5 XBH 9
0 HR 4
8 RBI 14
21/5 K/BB 27/5
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (15-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
