Mitch Haniger vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .219.
- In 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%) Haniger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs six times (13.6%).
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.222
|AVG
|.215
|.264
|OBP
|.279
|.284
|SLG
|.443
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|14
|21/5
|K/BB
|27/5
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (15-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
