The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .219.

In 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%) Haniger has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 44), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Haniger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this year (15 of 44), with two or more runs six times (13.6%).

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .222 AVG .215 .264 OBP .279 .284 SLG .443 5 XBH 9 0 HR 4 8 RBI 14 21/5 K/BB 27/5 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings