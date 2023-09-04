On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .272 AVG .205 .357 OBP .294 .456 SLG .437 14 XBH 17 3 HR 9 12 RBI 22 29/15 K/BB 48/18 0 SB 1

