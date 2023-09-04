Mike Yastrzemski vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .234 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Yastrzemski has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 26.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (42.5%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Other Giants Players vs the Cubs
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.272
|AVG
|.205
|.357
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.437
|14
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/15
|K/BB
|48/18
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (15-3) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.06), 22nd in WHIP (1.188), and 26th in K/9 (8.8).
