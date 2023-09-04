On Monday, J.D. Davis (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

In 71 of 125 games this season (56.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).

In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has an RBI in 36 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .244 AVG .249 .321 OBP .322 .376 SLG .423 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 75/22 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings