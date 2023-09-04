J.D. Davis vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Monday, J.D. Davis (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Cubs Player Props
|Giants vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Cubs Odds
|Giants vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Giants vs Cubs
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 71 of 125 games this season (56.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- In 12.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has an RBI in 36 of 125 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.244
|AVG
|.249
|.321
|OBP
|.322
|.376
|SLG
|.423
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|75/22
|1
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 26th of the season. He is 15-3 with a 3.06 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.