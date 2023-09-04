Jeimer Candelario brings a two-game homer streak into the Chicago Cubs' (73-64) game versus the San Francisco Giants (70-67) at 2:20 PM ET on Monday, at Wrigley Field.

The probable pitchers are Justin Steele (15-3) for the Cubs and Logan Webb (9-11) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (15-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-11, 3.64 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 28 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.64, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Webb has collected 18 quality starts this season.

Webb will try to prolong an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (15-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 26th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.06 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .253.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 14th start in a row.

In 25 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

