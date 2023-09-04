When the Chicago Cubs (73-64) and San Francisco Giants (70-67) match up at Wrigley Field on Monday, September 4, Justin Steele will get the nod for the Cubs, while the Giants will send Logan Webb to the mound. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +115.

Giants vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (15-3, 3.06 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-11, 3.64 ERA)

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 42 (58.3%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 22-11 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 5-4 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a mark of 10-16 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

