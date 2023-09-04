The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ ready for the first of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

San Francisco is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .384 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 584 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants rank just 27th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined 1.248 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Logan Webb (9-11) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 28 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Reds L 4-1 Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Tristan Beck Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Alex Cobb Austin Gomber 9/10/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Peter Lambert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.