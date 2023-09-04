Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to win.

Giants vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 - - - - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has won 10 of its 26 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 136 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-36 28-32 42-34 47-51 23-15

