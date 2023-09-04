Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (73-64) and the San Francisco Giants (70-67) clashing at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on September 4.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (15-3, 3.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (9-11, 3.64 ERA).

Giants vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 60 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (46.7%) in those games.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (584 total, 4.3 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Schedule