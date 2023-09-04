Austin Slater vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .263.
- In 39.7% of his 68 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Slater has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), with two or more RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 19 games this year (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.276
|AVG
|.250
|.396
|OBP
|.288
|.434
|SLG
|.368
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|17/14
|K/BB
|30/4
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Steele (15-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
