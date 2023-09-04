The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .263.

In 39.7% of his 68 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Slater has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), with two or more RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .276 AVG .250 .396 OBP .288 .434 SLG .368 6 XBH 5 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 17/14 K/BB 30/4 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings