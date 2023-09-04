The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater has six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks while batting .263.
  • In 39.7% of his 68 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Slater has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this year (14 of 68), with two or more RBI four times (5.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 19 games this year (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 31
.276 AVG .250
.396 OBP .288
.434 SLG .368
6 XBH 5
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
17/14 K/BB 30/4
1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Steele (15-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.06 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 141 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.06 ERA ranks fifth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 26th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.