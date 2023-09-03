On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 65 of 103 games this season (63.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has had an RBI in 33 games this year (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), with two or more runs three times (2.9%).

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .272 AVG .303 .306 OBP .393 .456 SLG .600 17 XBH 23 7 HR 13 24 RBI 26 26/9 K/BB 24/21 0 SB 0

