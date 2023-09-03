Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 65 of 103 games this season (63.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has had an RBI in 33 games this year (32.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), with two or more runs three times (2.9%).
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.272
|AVG
|.303
|.306
|OBP
|.393
|.456
|SLG
|.600
|17
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|26
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/21
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
