The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.421) and total hits (109) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Estrada enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 94), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Estrada has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season (43 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .266 AVG .286 .305 OBP .340 .441 SLG .406 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 60/12 7 SB 12

