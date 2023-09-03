Thairo Estrada vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:30 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.421) and total hits (109) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Estrada enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 94), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Estrada has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season (43 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.305
|OBP
|.340
|.441
|SLG
|.406
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|60/12
|7
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
