Megan Khang leads the field at the 2023 Portland Classic through three rounds of play, with a score of -18. Play continues at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Portland Classic

Start Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Venue: Columbia Edgewater Country Club

Columbia Edgewater Country Club Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Par/Distance: Par 72/6,467 yards

Par 72/6,467 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Portland Classic Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Megan Khang 1st -18 66-66-66 Hyo Joon Jang 2nd -17 69-68-62 Chanettee Wannasaen 2nd -17 68-66-65 Carlota Ciganda 4th -15 68-67-66 Atthaya Thitikul 5th -14 70-65-67

Want to place a bet on the Portland Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Portland Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 11:35 AM ET Jennifer Song (-2/67th), Ryann O'Toole (-2/67th) 4:45 PM ET Atthaya Thitikul (-14/5th), Xiyu Lin (-14/5th) 4:35 PM ET Gina Kim (-14/5th), Ruoning Yin (-14/5th) 4:25 PM ET Olivia Cowan (-13/9th), Moriya Jutanugarn (-13/9th) 4:15 PM ET Danielle Kang (-13/9th), Madelene Sagstrom (-13/9th) 4:05 PM ET Linn Grant (-13/9th), Ariya Jutanugarn (-12/14th) 3:55 PM ET Mi Hyang Lee (-11/16th), Pavarisa Yoktuan (-12/14th) 3:45 PM ET Alexa Pano (-11/16th), Angela Stanford (-11/16th) 3:35 PM ET Nelly Korda (-11/16th), Andrea Lee (-11/16th) 3:25 PM ET Yuka Saso (-11/16th), Perrine Delacour (-11/16th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.