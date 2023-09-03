Mike Yastrzemski vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:29 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (.480 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Read More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .236 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 21 games this year (26.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.272
|AVG
|.208
|.357
|OBP
|.293
|.456
|SLG
|.443
|14
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|9
|12
|RBI
|22
|29/15
|K/BB
|48/17
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
