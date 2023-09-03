On Sunday, Mike Yastrzemski (.480 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)



Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .236 with 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 55.7% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 11 games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 21 games this year (26.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .272 AVG .208 .357 OBP .293 .456 SLG .443 14 XBH 17 3 HR 9 12 RBI 22 29/15 K/BB 48/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings