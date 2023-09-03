LaMonte Wade Jr vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:29 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 92 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (63 of 111), with more than one hit 23 times (20.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 111), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade has had an RBI in 27 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|58
|.229
|AVG
|.267
|.335
|OBP
|.397
|.422
|SLG
|.381
|17
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|23
|35/26
|K/BB
|53/40
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
