LaMonte Wade Jr, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 92 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 56.8% of his games this season (63 of 111), with more than one hit 23 times (20.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (13 of 111), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has had an RBI in 27 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (40.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 58 .229 AVG .267 .335 OBP .397 .422 SLG .381 17 XBH 11 7 HR 6 14 RBI 23 35/26 K/BB 53/40 0 SB 2

