Joc Pederson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:26 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joc Pederson (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .239.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.3% of those games.
- In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has an RBI in 31 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.241
|AVG
|.236
|.319
|OBP
|.381
|.414
|SLG
|.424
|12
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|25
|23/16
|K/BB
|48/30
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.