On Sunday, Joc Pederson (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has 10 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .239.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 57.7% of his 97 games this season, with multiple hits in 9.3% of those games.

In 11.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has an RBI in 31 of 97 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.3%), including six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .241 AVG .236 .319 OBP .381 .414 SLG .424 12 XBH 13 5 HR 7 19 RBI 25 23/16 K/BB 48/30 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings