On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this season (70 of 124), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has driven home a run in 36 games this year (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 59 .244 AVG .248 .321 OBP .319 .376 SLG .424 16 XBH 18 6 HR 9 25 RBI 35 63/22 K/BB 75/21 1 SB 0

