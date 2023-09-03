J.D. Davis vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:27 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is batting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- In 56.5% of his games this season (70 of 124), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 30 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (12.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has driven home a run in 36 games this year (29.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|59
|.244
|AVG
|.248
|.321
|OBP
|.319
|.376
|SLG
|.424
|16
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|35
|63/22
|K/BB
|75/21
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Lugo (5-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.