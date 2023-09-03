Juan Soto brings a two-game homer streak into the San Diego Padres' (64-73) game against the San Francisco Giants (70-66) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, at PETCO Park.

The probable pitchers are Seth Lugo (5-6) for the Padres and Alex Cobb (7-5) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (5-6, 3.67 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (7-5, 3.57 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants will send Cobb (7-5) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.57 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 141 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw nine innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Cobb enters this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cobb is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 25 appearances this season.

Alex Cobb vs. Padres

He meets a Padres offense that ranks 15th in the league with 617 total runs scored while batting .239 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .410 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 174 home runs (13th in the league).

In five innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Cobb has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.4 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will hand the ball to Lugo (5-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.223 in 21 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Lugo has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Seth Lugo vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 584 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .238 for the campaign with 145 home runs, 21st in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Giants to go 3-for-17 with two doubles and an RBI in five innings this season.

