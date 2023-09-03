Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto, Wilmer Flores and others when the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Flores Stats

Flores has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI.

He's slashed .287/.350/.527 so far this season.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Padres Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Reds Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 92 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .250/.370/.399 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 31 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Aug. 23 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 125 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 113 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.401/.489 so far this year.

Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Aug. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 125 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.364/.432 on the year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Sep. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 31 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

