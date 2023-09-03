Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Padres on September 3, 2023
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto, Wilmer Flores and others when the San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Giants vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 96 hits with 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 50 RBI.
- He's slashed .287/.350/.527 so far this season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 92 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .250/.370/.399 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|1-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soto Stats
- Soto has put up 125 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 113 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .261/.401/.489 so far this year.
- Soto has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .294 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 31
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Ha-Seong Kim Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Kim Stats
- Ha-Seong Kim has 125 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 64 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.364/.432 on the year.
Kim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 31
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
