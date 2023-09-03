When the San Diego Padres (64-73) go head to head against the San Francisco Giants (70-66) at PETCO Park on Sunday, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET, Ha-Seong Kim will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Padres are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (5-6, 3.67 ERA) vs Alex Cobb - SF (7-5, 3.57 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 54, or 52.4%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Padres have gone 45-32 (58.4%).

San Diego has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 10-16 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+275)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 13th 2nd Win NL West +3000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.