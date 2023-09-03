Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres meet Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

San Francisco ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 584 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

The Giants have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (7-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in nine innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.

Cobb will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Reds W 6-1 Home Alex Cobb Brandon Williamson 8/30/2023 Reds L 4-1 Home Logan Webb Hunter Greene 8/31/2023 Padres W 7-2 Away Jakob Junis Pedro Avila 9/1/2023 Padres L 7-3 Away Tristan Beck Michael Wacha 9/2/2023 Padres L 6-1 Away Kyle Harrison Blake Snell 9/3/2023 Padres - Away Alex Cobb Seth Lugo 9/4/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Webb Justin Steele 9/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Kyle Hendricks 9/6/2023 Cubs - Away Tristan Beck Jordan Wicks 9/8/2023 Rockies - Home Kyle Harrison Ty Blach 9/9/2023 Rockies - Home Alex Cobb Austin Gomber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.