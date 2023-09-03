How to Watch the Giants vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 3
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres meet Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series.
Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 145 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- San Francisco ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 584 total runs scored this season.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Giants rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- San Francisco has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined 1.247 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Alex Cobb (7-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 26th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in nine innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 25 starts this season.
- Cobb will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Reds
|W 6-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brandon Williamson
|8/30/2023
|Reds
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Hunter Greene
|8/31/2023
|Padres
|W 7-2
|Away
|Jakob Junis
|Pedro Avila
|9/1/2023
|Padres
|L 7-3
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Michael Wacha
|9/2/2023
|Padres
|L 6-1
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Blake Snell
|9/3/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Seth Lugo
|9/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Justin Steele
|9/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Tristan Beck
|Jordan Wicks
|9/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Harrison
|Ty Blach
|9/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Austin Gomber
