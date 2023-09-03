Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres head into the final of a four-game series against Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Giants are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Padres (-140). The total is 8 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Giants and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Giants games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (47.5%) in those games.

San Francisco has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 10-16 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 57 of 135 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-31 32-35 28-31 42-34 47-50 23-15

