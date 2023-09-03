Sunday's contest between the San Diego Padres (64-73) and San Francisco Giants (70-66) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (5-6) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (7-5) will take the ball for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Giants have come away with 28 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for San Francisco is the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (584 total runs).

The Giants have pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Giants Schedule