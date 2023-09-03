Brandon Crawford vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .200.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 37 of 77 games this year (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (10.4%).
- In 7.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.180
|AVG
|.220
|.255
|OBP
|.279
|.320
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|16
|37/12
|K/BB
|36/10
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (5-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 115 1/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
