Brandon Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 124 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the mound, on September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while batting .200.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 37 of 77 games this year (48.1%), including eight multi-hit games (10.4%).

In 7.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.2% of his games this year (24 of 77), with two or more runs three times (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .180 AVG .220 .255 OBP .279 .320 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 16 37/12 K/BB 36/10 2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings