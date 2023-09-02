The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks while batting .291.

Flores has gotten a hit in 65 of 102 games this season (63.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (33 of 102), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .272 AVG .311 .306 OBP .398 .456 SLG .615 17 XBH 23 7 HR 13 24 RBI 26 26/9 K/BB 24/20 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings