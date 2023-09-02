Wilmer Flores vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:26 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 29 walks while batting .291.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 65 of 102 games this season (63.7%), including 24 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (33 of 102), with more than one RBI 12 times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (2.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|50
|.272
|AVG
|.311
|.306
|OBP
|.398
|.456
|SLG
|.615
|17
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|13
|24
|RBI
|26
|26/9
|K/BB
|24/20
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.0 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (11-9) takes the mound for the Padres in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 2.66 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 193 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.66 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 34th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.