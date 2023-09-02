The No. 6 USC Trojans (1-0) and Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) will clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is USC vs. Nevada?

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: USC 47, Nevada 11

USC 47, Nevada 11 USC went 10-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Trojans never played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter.

Last season, Nevada was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

The Wolf Pack did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Nevada (+38.5)



Nevada (+38.5) USC had eight wins in 14 games against the spread last year.

Nevada had four wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) USC played 11 games with more than 63.5 total points, its current matchup's point total, last season.

USC and its opponent combined to score more than 63.5 points in two games last season.

The two teams averaged a combined 3.3 fewer points per game (60.2) a season ago than this matchup's total of 63.5 points.

Splits Tables

USC

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 66.6 64.7 70.2 Implied Total AVG 39.9 40.6 38.6 ATS Record 8-6-0 5-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 11-3-0 7-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-2 6-2 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Nevada

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.8 49.2 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 29.5 31.7 ATS Record 4-8-0 1-5-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-1 3-3-0 2-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

