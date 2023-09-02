The UNLV Rebels (0-0) play an FCS opponent, the Bryant Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV averaged 352.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 98th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 72nd, surrendering 382.3 yards per game. Bryant put up 429.0 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 27th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranked 84th, giving up 401.6 yards per contest.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on MW Network, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UNLV vs. Bryant Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

UNLV vs. Bryant Key Statistics (2022)

UNLV Bryant 352.3 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.0 (36th) 382.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.6 (75th) 137.3 (86th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.1 (109th) 215.0 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.9 (5th) 14 (26th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 21 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

UNLV Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Doug Brumfield had 1,898 passing yards (158.2 per game), a 64.3% completion percentage, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also added 261 rushing yards on 90 carries with six rushing TDs (averaging 21.8 rushing yards per game).

Last year Aidan Robbins took 209 carries for 1,009 yards (84.1 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Courtney Reese ran for 372 yards on 52 carries (31.0 yards per game) last year.

Ricky White reeled in 51 catches for 619 yards (51.6 per game) while being targeted 83 times. He also scored four touchdowns.

Nick Williams also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 32 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns. He was targeted 48 times.

Kyle Willams grabbed 36 passes for 473 yards and four touchdowns, putting up 39.4 yards per game last season.

Bryant Stats Leaders (2022)

Zevi Eckhaus connected on 60.8% of his passes to throw for 3,228 yards and 26 touchdowns last season. Eckhaus also helped with his legs, collecting two touchdowns on 15.0 yards per game.

Ishod Byarm averaged 49.3 rushing yards and accumulated five rushing touchdowns.

Ryan Clark rushed for 237 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Landon Ruggieri was targeted 4.5 times per game and racked up 986 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Anthony Frederick collected five touchdowns and had 654 receiving yards (59.5 ypg) in 2022.

Derick Eugene grabbed 24 passes on his way to 338 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed UNLV or Bryant gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.