Our computer model predicts the UCLA Bruins will take down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, September 2 at 10:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Rose Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

UCLA vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCLA (-15.5) Under (66.5) UCLA 42, Coastal Carolina 24

UCLA Betting Info (2022)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins an 87.5% chance to win.

The Bruins went 6-7-0 ATS last season.

As 15.5-point or greater favorites last season, UCLA went 3-3.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Bruins games.

The over/under in this game is 66.5 points, 2.2 higher than the average total in UCLA games last season.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Chanticleers.

The Chanticleers covered four times in 13 matchups with a spread last year.

Coastal Carolina was winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs last year.

The Chanticleers and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 13 times last year.

Games involving Coastal Carolina last year averaged 58.9 points per game, a 7.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Bruins vs. Chanticleers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCLA 39.2 29 39.4 26.8 40 31.5 Coastal Carolina 29.1 31.8 31.9 30.1 26 45

