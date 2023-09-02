Thairo Estrada vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:32 AM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.372 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.423) and total hits (108) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
- Estrada is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of them.
- He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 32 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.266
|AVG
|.286
|.305
|OBP
|.339
|.441
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|20
|45/7
|K/BB
|59/11
|7
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (11-9) takes the mound for the Padres in his 28th start of the season. He has a 2.66 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched, with 193 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 2.66 ERA ranks first, 1.255 WHIP ranks 34th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
