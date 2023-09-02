The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.372 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.423) and total hits (108) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.

Estrada is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 74.2% of his 93 games this year, with more than one hit in 32.3% of them.

He has homered in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 93), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven home a run in 32 games this season (34.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this year (46.2%), including 10 multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .266 AVG .286 .305 OBP .339 .441 SLG .408 16 XBH 20 7 HR 3 21 RBI 20 45/7 K/BB 59/11 7 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings