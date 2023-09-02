The San Francisco Giants, including Paul DeJong (.094 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 49.5% of his games this year (50 of 101), with more than one hit 19 times (18.8%).

In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

DeJong has driven in a run in 23 games this year (22.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (32 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 47 .053 AVG .257 .053 OBP .319 .053 SLG .473 0 XBH 18 0 HR 9 1 RBI 24 9/0 K/BB 53/12 0 SB 3

