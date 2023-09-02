Paul DeJong vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 3:31 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Paul DeJong (.094 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .203 with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 49.5% of his games this year (50 of 101), with more than one hit 19 times (18.8%).
- In 13.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has driven in a run in 23 games this year (22.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (32 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|47
|.053
|AVG
|.257
|.053
|OBP
|.319
|.053
|SLG
|.473
|0
|XBH
|18
|0
|HR
|9
|1
|RBI
|24
|9/0
|K/BB
|53/12
|0
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (11-9) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 11-9 with a 2.66 ERA and 193 strikeouts through 149 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.66), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and second in K/9 (11.7).
