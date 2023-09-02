The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (0-0) and the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) square off on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in a clash of Big Ten opponents.

Ohio State made things happen on both sides of the ball last year, as it ranked ninth-best in total offense (490.7 yards per game) and 14th-best in total defense (321.5 yards allowed per game). With 33.9 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked 14th-worst in the FBS last season, Indiana were forced to lean on its 99th-ranked offense (23.3 points per contest) to keep it in games.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Ohio State vs. Indiana Key Statistics (2022)

Ohio State Indiana 490.7 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.3 (113th) 321.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.3 (107th) 192.4 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.8 (113th) 298.3 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.4 (86th) 10 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (115th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders (2022)

C.J. Stroud's previous season stat line: 3,688 passing yards (283.7 per game), 258-for-389 (66.3%), 41 touchdowns and six picks.

Last season, Miyan Williams rushed for 825 yards on 128 carries (63.5 yards per game) and scored 14 times.

TreVeyon Henderson put up 571 rushing yards on 107 carries and six touchdowns last season.

Marvin Harrison Jr. amassed 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He was targeted 120 times, and averaged 97.2 yards per game.

Emeka Egbuka also impressed receiving last year. He had 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was targeted 105 times.

Julian Fleming's stat line last season: 533 receiving yards, 34 catches, six touchdowns, on 54 targets.

Indiana Stats Leaders (2022)

Connor Bazelak threw for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Shaun Shivers racked up six rushing touchdowns on 49.3 yards per game last season.

Last season Josh Henderson rushed for 33.2 yards per game and averaged 22.8 receiving yards per game. He also scored eight touchdowns.

Cam Camper averaged 47.4 yards on 3.8 receptions per game and racked up two receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Emery Simmons averaged 34 receiving yards on five targets per game in 2022, scoring one touchdown.

