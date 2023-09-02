Nevada vs. USC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) will look to upset the No. 6 USC Trojans (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the USC vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nevada vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Nevada vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Nevada Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-38.5)
|67.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|USC (-38)
|67.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|USC (-38.5)
|66.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|USC (-38.5)
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|USC (-38)
|-
|-
|-
Nevada vs. USC Betting Trends
- Nevada put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- USC won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.
Nevada 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
