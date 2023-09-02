The Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) will look to upset the No. 6 USC Trojans (1-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are heavy favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 38.5 points. The over/under is set at 67.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the USC vs. Nevada matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Nevada vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Nevada vs. USC Betting Trends

Nevada put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread last year.

USC won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Nevada 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MWC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.