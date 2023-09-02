The No. 6 USC Trojans (1-0) play the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

USC has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking best in scoring offense (56 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (28 points allowed per game). While Nevada ranked 78th in total defense with 394.8 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly worse on offense, ranking 11th-worst (304.5 yards per game).

See how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network in the article below.

Nevada vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Nevada vs. USC Key Statistics (2022)

Nevada USC 304.5 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 506.6 (2nd) 394.8 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423.9 (121st) 119.1 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.1 (53rd) 185.4 (113th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (3rd) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (1st) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 28 (5th)

Nevada Stats Leaders (2022)

Nate Cox completed 53% of his passes to throw for 1,464 and five touchdowns last season. Cox also contributed in the run game, tallying three touchdowns on 22.7 yards per game.

Toa Taua accumulated 911 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 293 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air during last year's campaign.

Brian Casteel averaged 48.4 receiving yards and racked up four receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Dalevon Campbell caught 39 passes last season on his way to 467 yards and one receiving touchdown.

USC Stats Leaders

Caleb Williams has thrown for 278 yards (278 ypg) to lead USC, completing 72% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Austin Jones, has carried the ball six times for 54 yards (54 per game), scoring two times.

MarShawn Lloyd has carried the ball nine times for 42 yards (42 per game).

Tahj Washington's 85 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted two times and has registered two receptions and one touchdown.

Zachariah Branch has caught four passes for 58 yards (58 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Duce Robinson has been the target of six passes and compiled three receptions for 44 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest.

