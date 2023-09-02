The No. 6 USC Trojans (1-0) are a massive 38.5-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 2, 2023 against the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0). The over/under is set at 66.5.

USC has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking best in total offense (501.0 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (396.0 yards allowed per game). Nevada ranked 14th-worst in scoring offense last season (18.8 points per game), but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 103rd with 30.9 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

USC vs Nevada Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline USC -38.5 -110 -110 66.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Looking to place a bet on Nevada vs. USC? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 1 MWC Betting Trends

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada won four games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

Nevada games went over the point total five out of 12 times last year.

Last season, Nevada was the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

Nevada did not enter a game last season with longer moneyline odds than +2000.

Bet on Nevada to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Nevada Stats Leaders

Toa Taua got things done in the running game last year, rushing for 911 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

In addition to the numbers he produced on the ground, Taua had 41 grabs (on 51 targets) for 293 yards and one touchdown.

Nate Cox hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and tallied 1,464 passing yards, five touchdowns, five interceptions and a 53.0% completion percentage.

When he wasn't airing it out, Cox scrambled for 272 yards (22.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Brian Casteel was a key piece of the offense last season, registering 48 catches for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Devonte Lee run for 233 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.

Bentlee Sanders hit the gridiron for 12 games, delivering 3.0 TFL, 38 tackles, and five interceptions.

On defense, Dom Peterson collected 5.0 sacks to go with 6.0 TFL and 15 tackles.

In 12 games, Tyson Williams registered 32 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Drue Watts was a big contributor on D last season, with one interception to go with 31 tackles, 6.0 TFL, three sacks, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.