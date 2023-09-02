Nevada vs. USC Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 2
In the matchup between the USC Trojans and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 2 at 6:30 PM, our projection system expects the Trojans to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Nevada vs. USC Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Nevada (+38.5)
|Under (63.5)
|USC 47, Nevada 11
Week 1 MWC Predictions
Nevada Betting Info (2022)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.
- The Wolf Pack went 4-8-0 ATS last year.
- Wolf Pack games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.
- Nevada games averaged 47.8 total points last season, 15.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.
USC Betting Info (2023)
- The Trojans have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- The Trojans are winless against the spread this year.
- The Trojans and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- USC games average 66.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Wolf Pack vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|USC
|41.4
|29.2
|24
|47
|38.6
|33.4
|Nevada
|18.8
|30.9
|19.5
|31.8
|18.2
|30
