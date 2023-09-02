In the matchup between the USC Trojans and Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday, September 2 at 6:30 PM, our projection system expects the Trojans to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Nevada vs. USC Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nevada (+38.5) Under (63.5) USC 47, Nevada 11

Week 1 MWC Predictions

Nevada Betting Info (2022)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 4.8% chance of a victory for the Wolf Pack.

The Wolf Pack went 4-8-0 ATS last year.

Wolf Pack games went over the point total five out of 12 times last season.

Nevada games averaged 47.8 total points last season, 15.7 fewer than the total for this matchup.

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have a 99.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Trojans are winless against the spread this year.

The Trojans and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

USC games average 66.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolf Pack vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 41.4 29.2 24 47 38.6 33.4 Nevada 18.8 30.9 19.5 31.8 18.2 30

